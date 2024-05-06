One natural gas transport plan killed in New Jersey as another forges ahead
By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press
KEYPORT, N.J. (AP) — A major pipeline that would have moved natural gas through New Jersey and under two bays to New York has been killed. But another plan to transport liquefied gas from Pennsylvania by tanker truck is moving forward. Environmentalists who had fought both projects reacted Monday to the mixed bag they were handed on Friday when the two projects took differing pathways with federal regulators. Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Williams Companies let its application for a pipeline expire, telling regulators it would not seek an extension. But it also was the same day companies proposing a liquefied natural gas export project in Pennsylvania and New Jersey said they’re sticking with that plan.