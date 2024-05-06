John Swinney expected to lead Scotland after being confirmed as Scottish National Party leader

LONDON (AP) — A former head of the Scottish National Party is expected to be Scotland’s next leader. John Swinney was confirmed Monday as leader of the SNP after no other candidate came forward. He’s expected to become Scotland’s first minister this week. He would be the third leader of the nation in just over a year following the abrupt resignation of long-serving First Minister Nicola Sturgeon last year during a campaign finance investigation that led to criminal charges against her husband. She was replaced by Humza Yousaf, who announced his resignation last week after a political miscalculation in which he booted the Green Party from his governing coalition.

