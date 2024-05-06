Jamal Murray tosses heat pack, Michael Malone screams at officials as Nuggets frustrated in Game 2

DENVER (AP) — Nuggets guard Jamal Murray lost his cool on the bench and tossed a heat pack onto the court. Denver’s frustration was on full display in the first half of Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Wolves applied the pressure and the defending champion Nuggets lost their temper, trailing by as many as 28 points in the second quarter. Sitting on the bench, Murray was seen tossing a heat pack toward the court after layup by Karl-Anthony Towns. There wasn’t a call on Murray, but a warning from the public address announcer to the crowd not to throw objects onto the floor.

