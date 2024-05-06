Georgia’s attorney general says Savannah overstepped in outlawing guns in unlocked cars

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s attorney general says city officials in Savannah overstepped their authority when they outlawed keeping guns in unlocked cars. Savannah’s mayor and city council adopted a new ordinance in April that requires people to lock vehicles with guns stashed inside. Violators face fines of up to $1,000 and up to 30 days in jail. Republican state Attorney General Chris Carr sent city officials a letter Friday saying Savannah’s ordinance violates a state law that prohibits local governments from regulating firearms. A lawsuit by a private citizen that challenges the city’s new gun law is pending in court. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson has said the ordinance makes gun owners act responsibly without violating their Second Amendment rights.

