Georgia court candidate sues to block ethics rules so he can keep campaigning on abortion

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia State Supreme Court candidate has filed a federal lawsuit claiming a state agency is unconstitutionally trying to block him from talking about abortion. John Barrow sued Monday ahead of a deadline to reply to a complaint that he is violating state judicial ethics rules. The Georgia Judicial Qualifications Commission complaint alleges Barrow is violating a rule that bars candidates from making commitments about how they will rule on issues. Barrow has made abortion the centerpiece of his campaign. He believes Georgia’s state constitution guarantees a right to abortion that is at least as strong as Roe v. Wade was. The commission’s executive director did not respond to a request for comment.

