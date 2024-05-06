City response to high winds in the Pikes Peak Region

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - More than seven thousand residents across Colorado Springs are still without power into Monday afternoon.

While officials are working hard to get it restored, they say the intense winds are making it tricky.

Fallen trees and downed power lines can be seen all across the city.

Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) says they're working hard to get everyone restored. However, with winds well over 35 miles per hour, they aren't able to use a bucket truck and rather have switched to remote operations which takes a little longer.

Meanwhile, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says they have increased the number of crews driving around to help clean up downed trees, power lines, and fires.

Although, they are urging the community to do their part as well.

“We cannot have any open flames at all today. There are not any restrictions or burn bans in place, but it is incredibly important to understand how fast an open flame can spread. That is why we are asking people to really be diligent about that, avoid travel at all costs,” Ashely Franco, CSFD PIO said.

For those who do have to go out on the roads today, the Colorado Springs Police Department is asking drivers to treat all blacked out stoplights as a 4-way stop.

They also urge everyone to stay vigilante today and if you see something, say something. Call 911 if you see a downed power line.

If you come across tree damage on city property, you can report it here.