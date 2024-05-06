Australia accuses China of unsafe behavior when fighter jet released flares in a helicopter’s path
By ROD McGUIRK
Associated Press
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia says a Chinese fighter jet has endangered an Australian navy helicopter with flares in international waters. The Defense Department says the incident occurred on Saturday as the Australian air warfare destroyer HMAS Hobart was enforcing United Nations Security Council sanctions against North Korea in international waters in the Yellow Sea. Defense Minister Richard Marles said a Chinese Chengdu J-10 fighter jet released flares in the flight path of an Australian navy Seahawk. Marles told Nine News television the incident was “unsafe and unprofessional.” There were no injuries or damage reported.