Associated Press images of migrants’ struggle are recognized with a Pulitzer Prize

NEW YORK (AP) — Well before the year began, Associated Press journalists knew that surging migration through the Americas was a major story. They decided to focus on showing that migration is more than numbers – it has to do with people and the stories behind the reasons they left their homes. A set of images captured by Associated Press photographers throughout 2023 was recognized Monday with a Pulitzer Prize. It spotlights the humanity of an unprecedented global migration story often lost in a storm of statistics and political rhetoric.

