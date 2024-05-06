A man tried to shoot a pastor during a church service but his gun wouldn’t fire, state police say

Authorities say a man who tried to shoot a pastor during a service at a Pennsylvania church because “God told him to do it” was thwarted when his gun didn’t fire and he was tackled by a congregant. State police say the chaos at the Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church in North Braddock happened Sunday while the service was being livestreamed. They say 26-year-old Bernard Polite of Braddock entered the church just after 1 p.m. and walked toward the front while the Rev. Glenn Germany was giving a sermon. The pastor says Polite smiled at him and they made eye contact just before Polite pointed the gun at him. Germany then ducked out of the way as a male congregant subdued Polite.

