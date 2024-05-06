82-year-old U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is running for reelection to a fourth term

Independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is running for re-election, squelching speculation that he might retire. The 82-year-old from Vermont announced Monday that he’s seeking his fourth term in the U.S. Senate. He says in a video announcement that American democracy is in question, and the 2024 election in many ways will be the most consequential in our lifetime. The liberal senator served 16 years as a Democratic congressman before his election to the Sente. He sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016 and 2020 but has endorsed President Joe Biden this year.

