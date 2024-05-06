14-year-old boy injured by fishing drone blades at Florida pier where drone use is prohibited

By JESSICA VALLEJO, RUBÉN ROSARIO

DANIA BEACH, Florida (WSVN) — Rescue crews took a 14-year-old boy to the hospital after he was injured by the propeller blades of a fishing pier in Dania Beach that prohibits the use of drones.

Speaking with 7News on Sunday, James said he comes to the Dania Beach Fishing Pier on a regular basis, but Sunday morning’s fishing trip suddenly turned into a nightmare.

“We told him not to fly it. He said, ‘It’s fine,’ so we just let him do what he wanted to do,” said James.

Witnesses said the teen was flying the fishing drone, which helps bring fishermen’s hooks closer to the fishes, when he was badly cut as he was flying the drone back to him.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived at the beach, at around 9 a.m., they found the teen suffering from multiple lacerations.

“He basically tore his wrist and finger up,” said James. “Just a lot of blood gushing, just a lot of blood. Most of the remains of it was washed away, but there’s still a lot of it on the floor.”

James said he and others at the pier immediately took action to render aid.

“A few people stopped, and he took his shirt off, and we tied it up, and then, after that, we called 911,” he said

Paramedics with Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported the injured teen to a nearby hospital for treatment.

James says the 14-year-old was from out of town.

In addition to their warnings not to fly the drone, the pier has multiple signs stating drones are prohibited.

“It’s illegal to do a lot of things out here, but he snuck it under his cooler,” said James.

The Federal Aviation Administration does investigate unauthorized drone operations. A spokesperson released a statement that reads in part:

“Drone operators who conduct unsafe operations that endanger other aircraft or people on the ground could face fines that exceed $30,000. In addition, we can suspend or revoke drone operators’ pilot certificates.”

As for James, this was not what he was expecting to encounter on a quiet Sunday that turned out to be anything but.

“I was just trying to enjoy my day fishing, that’s all. I wasn’t really expecting it,” he said.

The teen is expected to be OK.

