What to stream this week: Zac Efron, Indigo Girls, ‘Dark Matter,’ Brooke Shields and Anne Hathaway

This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include a new documentary showing the Indigo Girls’ rise and subsequent marginalization, Joel Edgerton finding himself in an alternate timeline of his character’s life in the limited series “Dark Matter” and a new “Pretty Little Liars” returns Thursday on Max. Brooke Shields is the unwitting “Mother of the Bride” in a new romantic comedy coming to Netflix and there are two doses of Anne Hathaway — the frothy “The Idea of You” and the dark and moody “Eileen.” Or kick back and play the video game Animal Well, featuring a combat-free but tricky labyrinth with more than 250 puzzle-filled rooms.

