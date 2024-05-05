Shooting in Los Angeles area injures 7 people including 4 in critical condition, police say

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Police say a shooting in the Los Angeles area injured seven people, including four who were listed in critical condition. The Long Beach Police Department says officers responded to a reported shooting around 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the area of South Street and Paramount Boulevard. At least seven victims suffered gunshot wounds and were transported by emergency responders or transported themselves to area hospitals. In addition to the four critical victims, three people had injuries that were not life-threatening. Police say the suspect or suspects fled before officers arrived, and there was no immediate information about a possible motive for the shooting.

