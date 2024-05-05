Oneil Cruz hits 2-run homer, leads Pirates to 5-3 win and series victory over Rockies
By WES CROSBY
Associated Press
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Oneil Cruz hit a two-run homer to highlight a four-run sixth inning, powering the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Colorado Rockies 5-3 for a series win. Cruz sent a slider from Ryan Feltner 429 feet to right-center, bouncing his fifth of the season off the roof of a bar beyond the stands to put Pittsburgh ahead 4-3 on Sunday. He also had a double for his first game with multiple extra-base hits in 35 games this season. The Pirates took the final two of the three-game set, their first series victory since winning two of three against Baltimore from April 5-7. The Rockies have yet to win a series.