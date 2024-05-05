Nuggets know physicality, stopping Edwards’ supporting cast are keys to tying series with Wolves

DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone says it’s about time his team snaps out of its slow starts. The reigning NBA champions have fallen into deep holes early in each of their six playoff games. They trailed by double digits to the Lakers in the first four games of their series with Los Angeles and by nine in the fifth game. And in Round 2 they watched the Minnesota Timberwolves get off to an 18-4 start. Although they quickly recovered, it was a harbinger of the Wolves’ terrific play down the stretch as they pulled off a 106-99 upset in Denver.

