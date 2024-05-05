Multiday severe weather threat could continue tornado streak this week

By Allison Chinchar, CNN

(CNN) — More than 25 million people are under the threat of severe storms Monday from Dallas to Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

“Multiple strong/potentially long-track tornadoes, very large to giant hail, and severe/damaging winds all appear likely,” the Storm Prediction Center said Sunday.

A Level 4 of 5 risk for severe storms will affect more than 2 million people from Oklahoma City through Wichita, Kansas.

Some of the same areas hit by tornadoes just a little over a week ago are expecting severe storms again Monday afternoon and evening.

We are now at 10 days in a row of confirmed tornadoes across the country and the count could continue to grow.

A multiday severe weather outbreak is possible Monday through Wednesday, increasing the already-above average tornado count even higher.

May is statistically the peak month for tornadoes in the US, and we are already off to a busy start. As of May 4, the US has had a total of 583 preliminary tornado reports this year, which is slightly above the average to date of 531. Last month ended with 300 preliminary confirmed tornadoes which is the second-highest number on record for April.

By Tuesday, the threat shifts eastward into the Mississippi Valley and Ohio Valley regions. A Level 2 of 5 threat exists for Louisville and Nashville in Kentucky, Memphis and Little Rock in Arkansas, along with Cincinnati and Indianapolis. The main threat will be damaging winds but the potential for tornadoes and hail exists.

For portions of Arkansas, Missouri and Illinois, strong thunderstorms may already be ongoing Tuesday morning. The timing focus of the severe storms for all other areas will begin during the afternoon and continue through the evening hours.

Wednesday’s severe potential is over a very similar area, including from northeastern Texas through western Ohio. Daytime heating and humid conditions will help fuel the severe threat during the afternoon and allow storms to continue through evening and overnight. All severe hazards are possible Wednesday including large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes.

