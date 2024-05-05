Boy shot dead after Perth stabbing was in deradicalization program, but no ties seen to Sydney teens

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old boy who was shot dead by police after stabbing a man in western Australia had been in a deradicalization program for two years but had no ties to an alleged network of teen extremists in Sydney. The boy called police to say he planned to commit an act of violence but didn’t say where. They responded moments later to a report of a boy armed with a knife in the parking lot where the stabbing occurred Saturday. The man stabbed is in stable condition. Police said Monday the boy was known to be at risk of being radicalized and local Muslims had raised concerns to police about his behavior before the attack.

