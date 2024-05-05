$400 million boost in federal funds for security at places of worship

NEW YORK (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has announced a $400 million increase in federal funding for security in houses of worship. Places like mosques and synagogues can apply to use the money to hire security personnel or install cameras. The new money adds to the Nonprofit Security Grant Program. It’s available to nonprofits to help protect their facilities from potential attacks. The boost in money comes as concerns rise over threats against Jewish and Muslim communities, fueled in part by the Israel-Hamas war. The program allocated $305 million last year to nonprofits to help protect their facilities from potential attacks.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.