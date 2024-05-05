Skip to Content
3 weeks in: Here’s what’s happened in the Trump hush money trial, so far

today at 4:00 AM
By Jeremy Herb, Kara Scannell, Lauren del Valle, Way Mullery, Annette Choi and Gillian Roberts, CNN

(CNN) — It’s been three weeks of the first criminal trial of a former president of the United States, where Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

The trial could go another three to five weeks (initial estimates at the outset of trial were to expect a six- to eight-week process), though Judge Juan Merchan has emphasized that the court schedule is fluid.

Catch up on the biggest takeaways of “The People of the State of New York v. Donald Trump,” with details of the trial from our reporters inside the courtroom.

