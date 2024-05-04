Recovering from knee surgery, Finch in 2nd row of Timberwolves bench for series opener with Nuggets

DENVER (AP) — After having knee surgery, Minnesota coach Chris Finch was in the second row of the bench for Game 1 of a second-round series with Denver on Saturday night. Finch used crutches to attend his pregame news conference, and said his knee felt “pretty good, all things considered.” Finch had his ruptured right patellar tendon repaired Wednesday after a sideline collision with Mike Conley late in the Game 4 win at Phoenix that gave the Timberwolves a series sweep. Assistant coach Micah Nori has taken over in Finch’s absence.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.