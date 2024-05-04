Nuggets: We can’t let Edwards’ supporting cast get hot again or it’ll be an early exit for champs

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets say they realize they can’t let Anthony Edwards’ supporting cast shoot this well going forward or it’ll be an early exit for the reigning NBA champions. The Minnesota Timberwolves took Game 1 in Denver 106-99 after shooting 71% from the floor in the second half Saturday night. Edwards led the way with 43 points but Karl-Anthony Towns added 20, resere Naz Reid chipped in 16 and Mike Conley had 14.

