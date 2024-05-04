London, meet the new boss, same as the old boss. Mayor Sadiq Khan wins historic third term

LONDON (AP) — London Mayor Sadiq Khan has won a historic third term in office. The win announced Saturday marks his staying power despite unhappiness among some voters, who blame him for a lot of the capital’s problems. Khan, who had been favored in polls, has built his narrative around overcoming the odds. As he frequently points out, he is the son of a bus driver and a seamstress from Pakistan. He grew up in public housing with seven siblings in South London and attended a rough school before going to law school. Khan says his biggest achievements have been cleaning up air pollution, freezing transport fees, and providing free meals for primary school pupils.

