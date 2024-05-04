Jared Jones dazzles, Jack Suwinski provides walk-off single as Pirates edge Rockies 1-0
By WILL GRAVES
AP Sports Writer
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pinch-hitter Jack Suwinski singled home Connor Joe with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 1-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies. Joe led off the ninth with a single and came home when Suwinski singled up the middle against Nick Mears. Jared Jones, Colin Holderman and David Bednar (2-2) combined for a one-hitter as the Pirates won for just the fourth time in their last 18 games. The Rockies managed just one baserunner, a double by Elias Diaz leading off the fifth.