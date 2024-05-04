Frank Stella, artist renowned for blurring the lines between painting and sculpture, dies at 87

NEW YORK (AP) — Frank Stella, a painter, sculptor and printmaker whose constantly evolving works served as landmarks of the minimalist and post-painterly abstraction art movements, has died. He was 87. Gallery owner Jeffrey Deitch spoke with Stella’s family and says he died Saturday at at his home in New York City. Stella’s wife, Harriet McGurk, told the New York Times that he died of lymphoma. Stella was born in 1936 in Malden, Massachusetts. He moved to New York in the late 1950s and soon received widespread acclaim for a series of flat, black minimalist paintings with gridlike bands. Over the next several decades, Stella began incorporating curved lines, bright color, and three-dimensionality.

