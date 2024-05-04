California man indicted for allegedly making threats to Georgia prosecutor in Trump election case
By JEFF AMY
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — A California man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Atlanta for sending threats to the district attorney who is overseeing the prosecution of former President Donald Trump and 18 others on charges of illegally trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Marc Shultz of Chula Vista is facing charges of transmitting interstate threats to injure Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Prosecutors allege that Shultz posted comments to YouTube livestream videos in October 2023 that threatened Willis, including stating that the prosecutor “will be killed like a dog.” A federal public defender representing Shultz didn’t immediately return emails seeking comment.