Zebra remains on the loose in Washington state as officials close trailheads to keep people away

SEATTLE (AP) — A zebra that escaped from a trailer east of Seattle last weekend remained on the lam Friday, as authorities closed off trailheads at a nature area in hopes of keeping people away and easing her capture. The zebra was one of four that escaped from a trailer as they were being transported from Washington to Montana last Sunday. But the fourth — a mare called “Z” — hopped a fence and has proved more elusive, spawning popular social media memes that have placed the animal everywhere from riding a ferry across Puget Sound to rounding the bases at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners. There have been several more realistic sightings, most recently on Thursday.

