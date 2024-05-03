The value of Valeri Nichushkin on display for Avs since his return from player assistance program

DENVER (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin is lifting the Colorado Avalanche after taking the time to help himself. The big forward missed nearly two months of the regular season as he received care from the NHLPA/NHL Player Assistance Program for issues that have not been disclosed. He had also missed the final five games of a playoff loss last season for what the team called personal reasons. When he’s on the ice, Nichushkin is a goal-scoring force. He had seven goals over five games in a first-round series win against the Winnipeg Jets.

