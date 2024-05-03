Self-exiled Chinese businessman’s chief of staff pleads guilty weeks before trial

NEW YORK (AP) — The chief of staff of a Chinese businessman sought by the government of China has pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges weeks before her boss goes to trial in New York in a fraud case. Yvette Wang entered the plea in Manhattan federal court on Friday three weeks before she was to stand trial with Guo Wengui. Guo has pleaded not guilty to defrauding hundreds of thousands of followers in the U.S. and around the world of over $1 billion. Wang faces up to 10 years in prison at a September sentencing. Without the plea, she could have faced life in prison if she was convicted.

