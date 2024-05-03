Scamacca put PlayStation away and began scoring. Now game time may come as center forward for Italy

ROME (AP) — The message was clear from Italy coach Luciano Spalletti. Put your PlayStation away and start focusing more on scoring goals. The results have been wondrous for Gianluca Scamacca. He has scored nine goals in 11 matches for Atalanta since Spalletti dropped him from the Azzurri squad in March for his video game obsession. And now he’s ready to fill Italy’s gaping hole at center forward just in time for Euro 2024 in Germany. Italy is in a group with Spain, Croatia and Albania.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.