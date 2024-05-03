Republicans file lawsuit to block count of Nevada mail ballots received after Election Day

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Republican National Committee is suing to stop Nevada from being able to count mail ballots received in election offices after Election Day. Nevada law allows the counting of ballots received up to four business days after Election Day if they were postmarked before the end of voting. The RNC’s federal lawsuit contends this violates the U.S. Constitution’s provision that there is only one day for Election Day. The suit is one of several trying to end the practice of counting mail ballots received after Election Day, which is legal in 19 states.

