Mexican forensic examiners are at a site in Baja California where 3 bodies were reportedly found

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican forensic examiners are at a remote site in Baja California where three bodies were reportedly found. It is in the same area where two Australians and an American went missing last weekend. An employee of the state prosecutors’ office who was not authorized to be quoted by name said Friday that examiners and emergency workers are trying to recover evidence at the scene. But the employee would not confirm what that evidence is. The site is near the township of Santo Tomás, south of Ensenada. That is the area where local media reported three bodies had been found.

