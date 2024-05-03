Judge says gun found in car of Myon Burrell, sentenced to life as teen, can be evidence in new case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has ruled that the traffic stop of a Minnesota man was justified, so the results of a search that found drugs and a gun in his SUV will be allowed as evidence. Myon Burrell was a teen when he was sent to prison for life in a high-profile murder case, then freed 18 years later when his sentence was commuted. He was charged in the new case last summer after police in Robbinsdale said they found a handgun and drugs during the stop. The defense argued that the stop lacked probable cause and that the gun and drugs should be excluded.

