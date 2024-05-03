Investing guru Warren Buffett draws thousands, but Charlie Munger’s zingers will be missed

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people are expected to flock to Omaha, Nebraska, to soak up wisdom from investing wizard Warren Buffett. Saturday’s annual shareholder’s meeting for Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate is famous for featuring the so-called Oracle of Omaha. But a key ingredient will be missing this year because it’s the first meeting since Vice Chairman Charlie Munger died. Munger was famous in his own right for delivering zingers and sage advice. But his absence might create an opening for shareholders to learn more about the low-profile man who will one day replace Buffett as CEO. His name is Greg Abel and he already oversees all of Berkshire’s non-insurance businesses.

