‘He was probably so scared’: Lost pets reunite with families thanks to local groups and other animal lovers

By Alex McLoon

OMAHA (KETV) — The Nebraska Humane Society says almost every animal brought in because of the Friday tornado outbreak is now back with their owner, only two lizards remain Thursday.

Omaha went above and beyond to help our furry friends this week. One dog is believed to have survived after spinning up in the air thanks to his steel cage. It’s a ride Zeus the rottweiler won’t soon forget.

“I saw Zeus behind a mattress,” Connor Liekhus said.

He was helping a hard-hit Elkhorn neighborhood when he came across the canine.

“We were concerned, like, what if there’s another animal here, another person?” Connor said. “We stayed with him for a couple of hours until the Humane Society got there.”

Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue says the steel cage was found four blocks away from where Zeus was found, according to a Facebook post.

In another tale from Friday’s disaster, a batch of days-old kittens were found. Mudd Paws’ Kelsey Smith has started introducing them to another cat found at a storm-ravaged area.

“It would be at least probably a couple of days before we’d really see whether or not they’ll bond,” Smith said.

The Humane Society is still filled with adoptable dogs. A spokesperson says an adoption special runs through the weekend.

