French police peacefully remove pro-Palestinian students occupying a university building in Paris

PARIS (AP) — French police have peacefully removed dozens of students from a building at the Paris Institute of Political Studies, known as Sciences Po. Students had gathered in support of Palestinians, echoing similar encampments and solidarity demonstrations across the United States. They waved Palestinian flags and chanted slogans in support of residents of Gaza. The Sciences Po building had been occupied since Thursday evening. The university administration had closed the main buildings and moved classes online. Similar protests took place Thursday at some other universities across the country, including in Lille and Lyon. The Prime Minister’s Office said police had been requested to remove students from 23 sites on French campuses.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.