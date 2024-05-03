Deadly news helicopter crash likely caused by shaky inspections, leading to loose parts, feds say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Federal investigators say they discovered disconnected and missing hardware aboard a helicopter that crashed in 2022, killing the pilot and a North Carolina television station’s meteorologist. The National Transportation Safety Board released its final report on the November 2022 crash on Thursday. The report says the probable cause was inadequate inspections by the pilot and maintenance personnel, resulting in an eventual loosening of the hardware and subsequent loss of helicopter control. WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag died after the Robinson R44 helicopter crashed along a Charlotte-area interstate.