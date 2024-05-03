Aetna agrees to settle lawsuit over fertility coverage for LGBTQ+ customers

The health insurer Aetna has agreed to settle a lawsuit over whether its fertility treatment coverage discriminates against LGBTQ+ patients. The insurer will make coverage of artificial insemination standard for all customers nationally and work to ensure that patients have equal access to more-expensive in-vitro fertilization procedures. A CVS Health spokesman says the company was pleased to resolve the case and committed to providing care to all individuals. A federal judge still must approve the deal, which was announced Friday.

