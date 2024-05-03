A new sea route for Gaza aid is on track, USAID says. Treating starving children is a priority

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. expects to have arrangements in Gaza ready for humanitarian workers to start delivering aid this month via a new U.S.-backed sea route. An official with the U.S. Agency for International Development tells The Associated Press that humanitarian groups expect to have their part of preparations complete by early to mid-month. That is timed to when the U.S. military expects to finish construction on a new floating pier. USAID officials say getting more emergency nutritional treatment to starving children is one of their priorities for Gaza. They spoke ahead of USAID Administrator Samantha Power’s visit to a Georgia factory making the emergency feeding paste for starving children and announcement of a $200 million investment.

