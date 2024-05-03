A Black lawmaker briefly expelled from the Tennessee Statehouse will remain on the 2024 ballot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — One of the two Black lawmakers briefly expelled from Tennessee’s GOP-controlled Statehouse last year after staging a gun control protest has overcome a challenge to remain on the 2024 ballot. Earlier this year, Rep. Justin Jones submitted 26 signatures to Nashville election officials in order to qualify to run as a Democratic candidate. He needed at least 25 signatures from verified voters in his district. After one of Jones’ signatures was disqualified, Republican challenger Laura Nelson filed a complaint challenging the validity of 10 other signatures. On Thursday, however, the Davidson County Election Commission approved the signatures.

