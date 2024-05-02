The Latest | Trump could see more gag order sanctions as 10th day of hush money trial gets underway

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump could face more sanctions over another round of potential gag order violations when his hush money trial resumes. The judge in the case will hold a hearing on the matter when proceedings resume Thursday morning. It’s unclear when he might rule on it. Charges in the case center on $130,000 in payments Trump’s company made to Michael Cohen. Prosecutors say Trump and his associates orchestrated a scheme to buy and bury stories that might hurt his 2016 campaign. He is accused of falsifying internal business records to hide the true nature of those payments. Trump has pleaded not guilty. The trial is in its 10th day — and could last another month or more.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.