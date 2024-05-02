Kyiv’s forces are up against a concerted Russian push in eastern Ukraine, a military official says

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A senior Ukrainian military official says the situation on the front line in eastern Ukraine is worsening but local defenders are so far holding firm against a concerted push by Russia’s bigger and better-equipped forces. A spokesman for Ukrainian strategic command in the east of the country said Thursday that Russia has amassed troops in the Donetsk region in an effort to punch through the Ukrainian defensive line. Russia has pushed Ukraine onto the back foot on the battlefield as Kyiv grapples with shortages of troops and ammunition against a bigger enemy. Ukraine’s difficulties have been deepening for months as the military waited for vital new military aid from the United States. The support was held up in Washington for six months.

By SUSIE BLANN and ILLIA NOVIKOV Associated Press

