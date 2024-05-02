President Joe Biden calls Japan and India ‘xenophobic’ nations that do not welcome immigrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has called Japan and India “xenophobic” countries that do not welcome immigrants, lumping the two with adversaries China and Russia as he tried to explain the four countries’ economic circumstances and contrasted them with the U.S. on immigration. The remarks from the U.S. president were made at a campaign fundraiser Wednesday evening at the start of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. At the event, where the audience was largely Asian American, Biden said the U.S. economy was thriving “because of you and many others.” He added: “Why? Because we welcome immigrants. Look, think about it. Why is China stalling so badly economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia? Why is India? Because they’re xenophobic. They don’t want immigrants.”

