Police in Fort Worth say four children are among six people wounded in a drive-by shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police in Fort Worth, Texas, says four children are among six people wounded in a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex that Police Chief Neil Noakes called stupid. Police officer Brad Perez says the six were shot about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and five were taken to a hospital while one refused treatment. Their conditions were not released and Perez said Thursday that police were still gathering information about the shooting. Perez said late Wednesday that the wounded range in age from 3 to 19 and that they were shot by someone in a vehicle that drove by them while they were outside the apartments. No arrests have been announced.

