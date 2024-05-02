Pennsylvania man convicted of kidnapping a woman, driving her to a Nevada desert and suffocating her

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Pennsylvania man who authorities say killed his girlfriend in a Nevada desert has been convicted. A jury in U.S. District Court in Nevada on Wednesday convicted 44-year-old John Matthew Chapman of one count of kidnapping resulting in death. He faces a life sentence at a hearing scheduled for Aug. 2. Federal prosecutors say that after Chapman killed the victim in 2019, he pretended to be her on her Facebook messenger account and used her residence. The Associated Press left an email message with Chapman’s attorneys Thursday seeking comment.

