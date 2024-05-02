NHL players are refining the art of the bank shot via ricochet off the masks of the goaltenders

A few goals in the first round of NHL playoffs have been scored with the puck banking in off the goaltender’s mask. Shooting off masks is becoming more and more of a refined art for in hockey as skaters work to find new ways to beat some of the best netminders in the world. Goalies know now to expect shots even from bad angles off the back of their helmets. They’re fine with taking a puck or two to the noggin in game action as long as teammates avoid shooting up high during practice.

