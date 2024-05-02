Marlins slip past Rockies 5-4 in 10 innings to cap three-game series sweep

MIAMI (AP) — Jesús Sánchez hit a game-winning single in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4 and swept their three-game series. Sánchez’s two-out opposite-field line drive to left off reliever Jalen Beeks scored automatic runner Luis Arraez from second. The Rockies lost their fifth straight and are the first team since 1900 to have trailed at one point in each of their first 31 games.

