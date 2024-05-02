Map: Where university protesters have been arrested across the United States

By Alex Leeds Matthews, Krystina Shveda, Amy O’Kruk and Renée Rigdon, CNN

(CNN) — As pro-Palestinian protests have erupted on college campuses nationwide, protesters — including students and faculty — continue to be arrested since the first demonstrators were detained at Columbia University two weeks ago. Nearly 200 protesters were arrested on May 1, after April 30 saw the largest number of arrests in a day since protests began with at least 398 arrests, according to a CNN review of university and law enforcement statements.

More than 1,800 people have been arrested on college and university campuses since April 18 as schools prepare for spring commencement ceremonies, according to CNN’s review. The University of Southern California, where nearly 100 protesters were arrested April 24, canceled its primary commencement event. Protesters have been arrested on at least 40 campuses across at least 24 states. Many other schools have experienced protests without arrests.

Protest demands vary from campus to campus, but a major focus is that universities divest from companies with financial ties to Israel amid its war with Hamas. There have also been counter-protests, resulting in clashes at UCLA.

CNN is monitoring campus protests and will continue to update this map with any new arrests.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Melissa Alonso, Chris Boyette, Josh Campbell, Nicquel Ellis, Ashley Killough, Ed Lavandera, Devon Sayers, John Miller, Raja Razek, Rebekah Riess, Taylor Romine, Amy Simonson, Sara Smart, Joe Sutton, Jillian Sykes, Zenebou Sylla, Alicia Wallace and Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report