Lawmakers in Serbia elect new government with pro-Russia ministers sanctioned by the US

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian lawmakers have voted into office a new government that reinstated two pro-Russia officials who are sanctioned by the United States. The move on Thursday reflected persistent close ties with Moscow despite the Balkan nation’s proclaimed bid to join the European Union. Prime Minister Miloš Vučević’s government got backing in a 152-61 vote in the 250-member parliament. The remaining 37 lawmakers were absent. The government includes former intelligence chief Aleksandar Vulin as one of several vice premiers along with Nenad Popović who is another Russia supporter who has faced U.S. sanctions.

