Indianapolis police fatally shoot male who pointed a weapon at others and threatened them

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police have fatally shot a male pointing a weapon at other people and threatening to shoot them. Officer William Young of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were sent to the scene on the city’s north side Thursday afternoon on a report of a person armed with a weapon. Young says the male was “pointing a firearm at people (and) threatening to shoot them,” and the situation then escalated into the police shooting. IMPD says the suspect was taken to a hospital where he later died. The police department says no officers have been injured.

