CSPD seeks community’s help in locating murder suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking the community to be on the lookout for a first-degree murder suspect.

42-year-old Branden Lee Bishop should not be hard to identify, as he has a unique appearance. His mugshot is posted above.

According to CSPD, officers responded to a reported stabbing in the 1200 block of N. Circle Dr. on Feb. 2, 2024. Two men at a business had gotten into an argument and were separated, but later returned to the scene and fought each other. During the fight, the suspect stabbed the victim at least one time and fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, CSPD said.

Police said Branden Lee Bishop was identified and arrested on first-degree assault charges. He would later bond out of jail.

According to CSPD, the victim, identified as 56-year-old Lawny Norvell of Colorado Springs, would later die from his injuries on April 26, 2024. Three days later, the El Paso County District Attorney's Office amended Bishop's charge to first-degree murder, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

CSPD said Bishop's whereabouts are unknown. If you do see him, do not approach him, but call 911. If you have any information about Bishop, you are asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-4000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.